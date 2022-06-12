Terry McLaurin Unlikely For Minicamp: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Football Team reacts during the second quarter against the New York Giants at FedExField on September 16, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders are about to start their minicamp. But one of their most important players, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, doesn't appear keen on joining them.

According to Commanders insider Nicki Jhabvala, the team is "far apart" from McLaurin and his reps on contract extension talks. As a result, McLaurin has decided not to show up for the team's minicamp.

McLaurin has reportedly gone back to Florida to train on his own ahead of the 2022 season. Whether he's willing to play as a member of the Commanders now remains to be seen.

Commanders fans are understandably frustrated by this development. Some are saying that this will likely precede a trade - as have so many other contract disputes with wide receivers in recent months:

Terry McLaurin has been a superb wide receiver for the Washington Commanders since going to them in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Despite playing for offenses that have ranked in the bottom quarter of the league for his career, McLaurin has quietly been extremely productive. He has 222 receptions for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns.

While he has yet to make the Pro Bowl, he's had at least 1,000 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons.

Naturally, McLaurin feels that he's earned a contract extension for his hard work. Judging by the reaction on Twitter, fans agree.

Will Terry McLaurin return to the Commanders without getting a contract extension?