Terry Stotts Will Reportedly Interview For NBA Job This Week

PORTLAND, OREGON - JUNE 03: Head coach Terry Stotts of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter during Round 1, Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center on June 03, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Terry Stotts could return to the sideline with a new NBA head-coaching job.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Stotts will interview for the Charlotte Hornets' open position this week.

Stotts has nearly three decades of coaching experience dating back to his first assistant job with the Seattle Supersonics in 1992.

He most recently spent nine seasons as head coach for the Portland Trail Blazers. Although they made eight straight playoff appearances, the two sides agreed to part ways last year after their fourth first-round exit in five seasons.

That would be a step up for the Hornets, who haven't reached the postseason since 2015-16. They last advanced beyond the opening round in 2002.

While the organization has been mired in mediocrity for years, there's hope for a turnaround.

Last season, Charlotte improved to 43-39 before losing to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference's play-in tournament. The franchise owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan has a solid foundation around rising young stars LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges.

The 64-year-old Stotts has some stout competition for the job. Marc Stein identified Mike D'Antoni as a leading candidate to replace James Borrego. Charlotte has also interviewed Kenny Atkinson and Frank Vogel.

Stotts reportedly interviewed with the Los Angeles Lakers for Vogel's former position earlier this month.