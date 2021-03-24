Veteran RB Tevin Coleman Reportedly Makes Free Agent Decision

The New York Jets have reportedly added another offensive weapon to next year’s squad.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, former San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Jets. With this move, Coleman will rejoin former ‘Niners defensive coordinator and current New York head coach Robert Saleh.

Through eight games and one start with the 49ers in 2020, Coleman recorded just 87 total rushing/receiving yards and zero touchdowns. Contributing to San Francisco’s incredible injury woes this past season, the sixth-year running back spent Week 3 to Week 7 on the injured reserve with a sprained knee.

Despite his career-low production in 2020, Coleman is likely set to take over RB1 responsibilities for the Jets in 2021.

This past season, veteran running back Frank Gore led the team with just 653 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The only two backfield returners from last season, Ty Johnson and Josh Adams, combined for just 411 yards. With Gore’s one-year contract expiring this offseason, the Jets are in dire need of a replacement RB.

Coleman’s career peaked back in 2016 when he logged 14 starts, 800 yards and four touchdowns for the Atlanta Falcons. Unless the running back vet can return to that peak performance, the Jets still have a lot of work to do at the RB position.