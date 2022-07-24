Texans Announce Official Decision On John Metchie III

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 01: Wide receiver John Metchie III #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide carries the football behind the wide receiver DeVonta Smith #6 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans have officially put John Metchie III on the active/non-football injury list.

The news was first tweeted by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Metchie will have to miss the entire 2022 season after he was diagnosed with leukemia.

This comes directly after Metchie tore his ACL in December of last year when Alabama was playing Georgia in the SEC title game. He had to miss the national championship game with the injury.

Metchie finished his senior season with 1,142 receiving yards and eight touchdowns off 96 receptions.

He was then picked in the second round of this year's NFL Draft.

Hopefully, Metchie will be able to beat this disease and return to doing what he loves.

Get well soon, John.