Texans Announce They Interviewed 1 Head Coaching Candidate Tuesday

The Houston Texans head coaching search is in full swing and according to the team, it interviewed another candidate on Tuesday.

The coach in question is Rams assistant Thomas Brown.

Brown has served on LA's coaching staff for the past three years where he's worked his way up from running backs coach to assistant HC. This season, Brown worked mostly with the team's tight ends but also helped out in the RB room.

Prior to his time with the Rams, Brown rose through the collegiate ranks. Starting at Georgia in 2011 before working with Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, back to Georgia in a more senior role, Miami and South Carolina.

The Texans have also reportedly spoken to former Saints head coach Sean Payton, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Eagles OC Shane Steichen and others.

Houston holds the second pick in the upcoming draft with a lot of holes to fill on the roster.