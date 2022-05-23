Texans Announce They've Signed Veteran Tight End

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans have signed tight end Darrell Daniels to an undisclosed deal.

On Monday afternoon, Houston confirmed the addition on Twitter.

Daniels began his NFL career by signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017. After collecting three catches in a dozen games, the Washington Huskies alum joined the Arizona Cardinals the following year.

Despite maintaining a minimal pass-catching role, Daniel lasted over three seasons in Arizona. He caught just 10 of 19 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in 40 games.

Daniels played a career-high 365 snaps on offense in 2020, per Pro Football Reference, but his snap rate declined from 43 to 24 percent (254) last season. The 6'3", 256-pounder has also seen a fair share of special-teams duty.

After showing spurts of promise in his rookie season, Brevin Jordan has the inside track of opening the 2022 campaign as Houston's starting tight end. The Texans also drafted Teagan Quitoriano in the fifth round this year and will bring back veterans Pharaoh Brown and Anthony Auclair.