Texans Appear To Make Decision On Starting Running Back

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: A detail of a Houston Texans helmet against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Following the release of veteran running back Marlon Mack, it appears up-and-coming rookie Dameon Pierce is set to take over as the Houston Texans' starting running back option.

Pierce, who was selected by the Texans with the 107th overall pick in this year's draft, has notched an impressive rookie preseason in Houston.

Pierce logged 1,806 yards and 23 touchdowns through his four-year collegiate career with the Florida Gators. He also caught 45 passes for 422 yards and five touchdowns, showing proficiency as a receiver out of the backfield.

"Dameon Pierce has played good ball pretty much since he got in the facility. He’s a good football player, right amount of power," head coach Lovie Smith said on Monday, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. "He’ll make you miss in the open field. He can catch the ball. He can do a lot of things that NFL running backs do.”

The fourth-round rookie will be backed up by veterans Rex Burkhead, Dare Ogunbowale and Royce Freeman to start the 2022 season.

The Texans will begin their regular season with a Week 1 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on September 11.