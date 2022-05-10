Texans Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans are reportedly adding a player to their defensive line.

Per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Texans are signing veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes.

He's a former first-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts before spending nine seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

Hughes played in all 17 games last season for the Bills, but saw his numbers drop a little bit. He finished the year with 18 total tackles (eight solo), two sacks, two forced fumbles, and three passes defended.

In 2020, Hughes had 29 total tackles (19 solo), 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and three passes defended.

His best overall season came back in 2014 when he racked up 53 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

He'll be some solid depth in the front seven as the Texans try to improve their defense for 2022.