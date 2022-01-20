Texans Claim Ex-Green Bay Packers Defensive Lineman

Just yesterday, the Green Bay Packers cut defensive lineman Kingsley Keke ahead of their upcoming postseason run. Now less than 24 hours later, the third-year pro has found a new team.

On Thursday, the Houston Texans claimed Keke off waivers. The move is reportedly deferred until after the Super Bowl, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates.

The Texans have claimed former Packers DL Kingsley Keke off of waivers. The move is deferred until after the Super Bowl. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 20, 2022

Through 12 games and eight starts for the Packers this year, Keke logged 23 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four QB hits and one forced fumble. Through 15 games and nine starts last season, he notched 21 tackles, 4.0 sacks, eight QB hits and another forced fumble. The former Texas A&M standout originally joined the Green Bay organization as the 150th overall draft pick in 2019.

Given his decent production over the last two seasons, this move comes as somewhat of a surprise to fans and analysts around the league. Rookie defensive lineman Jack Heflin, who only has one tackle through four games this season, is currently the only player listed at the RDE position on the Packers’ official depth chart.

With a shot to make a Super Bowl run earlier this week, Keke now joins one of the uncertain franchises in the league.