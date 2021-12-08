Texans Coach Has Honest Comment About Releasing Key Player

Just days after benching him for disciplinary reasons, the Houston Texans released key linebacker Zach Cunningham.

Cunningham, who led the NFL with 164 tackles in 2020, was benched for this past Sunday’s shutout loss to the Indianapolis Colts after missing a scheduled COVID-19 test.

First-year Texans head coach David Culley explained the team’s decision on Wednesday.

“I’ve got a locker room full of players that understand what our standard is. We preach it all the time. When guys aren’t going to those standards they’re looking at me cross-eyed when I’m not practicing what I’m preaching,” Culley said, per Chron.com. “He didn’t follow what we needed to get done, and I made the move.”

This isn’t the first time Cunningham has run into disciplinary issues with the Houston franchise. The 27-year-old LB was benched for the first quarter of a Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns after “recurring lateness issues.”

Just last year, Cunningham signed a four-year, $58 million contract extension ($32.5 million guaranteed) — making him the third highest-paid inside linebacker in the league behind the Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner and the Jets’ C.J. Mosley. Now, he’s been relegated to waivers.

While the 2-10 Texans are certainly having their struggles, the linebacker corps is left in good hands despite the departure of Cunningham. During last week’s 31-0 loss, Kamu Grugier-Hill set the single-game franchise record with 20 tackles. Christian Kirksey also looked solid in his return after missing six weeks on IR.

Houston will look to bounce back against Seattle in Week 14.