Texans Have Made A Decision On Veteran RB David Johnson

In the midst of a turbulent offseason, the Houston Texans took some decisive action at the running back position heading into 2021.

The franchise has re-signed veteran RB David Johnson to a second year. The extension includes a one-year, $6 million contract ($4.25 million guaranteed), per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Texans have agreed to terms on a new contract for RB David Johnson, with his one-year deal worth up to $6M with $4.25M fully guaranteed at signing. Johnson stays in Houston. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2021

Ever since his Pro Bowl, first-team All-Pro season in 2016, Johnson has seen a swift decline in his play. Injuries have plagued the running back’s six-year career. In 2017, the former Arizona Cardinal missed all but one game with a wrist injury. Ankle issues have also seen Johnson miss time over the past few seasons.

Through 12 games in 2020, the first-year Texan led the team with 691 rushing yards and six touchdowns. The next leading rusher was QB Deshaun Watson (444 yards, three touchdowns). The only other running back on the roster to put up significant numbers was Duke Johnson — logging 235 yards and one touchdown (he was released by the the Texans just last week).

After David Johnson, Houston really has no clear second backfield option. The three current running back reserves, Buddy Howell, Scottie Phillips and Dontrell Hilliard, combined for just 73 yards and zero touchdowns in 2020. The team’s 1,466 total yards ranked second lowest in the NFL.

With Watson likely leaving this offseason, the Texans will need to bolster their backfield if they want to see any bit of success in 2021.