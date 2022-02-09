Texans GM Responds To Brian Flores Allegations

On Monday, the Houston Texans hired Lovie Smith as their next head coach — selecting him over a couple of other finalists for the job. One of these finalists was former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, the orchestrator of a recent lawsuit against the NFL.

During Smith’s introductory press conference on Tuesday, Texans GM Nick Caserio said Flores’ lawsuit against the league had no effect on their decision to go in another direction.

Flores was one of three finalists to complete second-round interviews with the Houston organization.

“There were conversations with Brian after [the lawsuit] took place, so it really didn’t affect our process at all,” Caserio said, per ESPN.

Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL alleges discrimination in the hiring process — specifically within the Denver Broncos and New York Giants — and in his firing from the Dolphins last month.

On Monday, Flores’ attorney released a statement saying that Flores was “happy to hear that the Texans have hired a Black head coach,” but that “it is obvious that the only reason Mr. Flores was not selected was his decision to stand up against racial inequality across the NFL.”

Smith, 63, served his first season as the Texans’ defensive coordinator in 2021. Before that, he held head coaching positions with the Illinois Fighting Illini, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears.