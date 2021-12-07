As a struggling head coach in the NFL, there are some things that you never want to hear from your boss. This is one of them. On Tuesday, Texans GM Nick Caserio was asked whether or not David Culley would be back with the team next season.

This is what Houston’s GM had to say:

Asked on @SportsRadio610 whether David Culley will be back next season, Texans GM Nick Caserio said his focus is on getting ready for the Seahawks this weekend. “I’m not going to make any comment on what’s going to happen after the season.” — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) December 7, 2021

“I’m not going to make any comment on what’s going to happen after the season,” Caserio told SportsRadio 610.

It’s been an awful year for the Houston Texans. But, that’s not a surprise to anyone considering the circumstances. Heading into the season, star quarterback Deshaun Watson found himself the subject of 22 civil suits involving sexual assault.

The cloud around Watson and his eligibility to play made the Texans head coach opening radioactive to nearly every candidate. Now through 13 weeks, Watson has yet to see the field and the team wasn’t able to find a trade partner before the deadline.

.@JennyVrentas’s fearless and essential reporting on Deshaun Watson https://t.co/EJ3puT1cNp — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) December 7, 2021

Culley, 65, was a longtime NFL assistant before taking the Texans job. He’d never been a coordinator at the pro level, but spent 27 seasons coaching various offensive positions and serving as an assistant head coach with the Ravens and Chiefs.

Now Houston finds itself at 2-10, with no future to get excited about. The roster has no real stars to speak of and is now forced to search for another franchise QB.

Not all of that is on David Culley. But between the HC and the GM, the coach is more likely to get the axe.