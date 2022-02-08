Texans Have Embarrassing Moment At Lovie Smith Press Conference

The Houston Texans have quickly become a laughingstock in the NFL. Lovie Smith’s introductory press conference on Tuesday afternoon just seemed to make things worse.
A reporter asked Texans GM Nick Caserio how close he came to hiring Josh McCown before hiring Smith. As Caserio began to answer, the stadium’s fire alarm went off.
You can’t make this stuff up anymore.
“How crazy is this? When #Texans GM Nick Caserio was asked if Josh McCown was on the verge of being named as head coach before he decided to hire Lovie Smith……the fire alarm goes off inside NEG Stadium,” writes Matt Musil of KHOU-TV.
How crazy is this? When #Texans GM Nick Caserio was asked if Josh McCown was on the verge of being named as head coach before he decided to hire Lovie Smith……the fire alarm goes off inside NEG Stadium pic.twitter.com/c0f578IVMe
— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 8, 2022
This can’t be a coincidence, right? We wouldn’t be surprised if someone got paid to pull the fire alarm as a prank. To be honest, nothing would surprise us about the Texans anymore.
We certainly hope Lovie Smith succeeds in Houston. He has a tough uphill battle ahead.
“I want to first thank Nick Caserio and the McNair family for giving me this opportunity,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “I’m humbled to be the next head coach of the Houston Texans and incredibly excited to continue to work with Nick. I have so many friends, family, teammates and coaches to thank for supporting me and helping me continue to do what I love, which is teaching and developing players. I understand the responsibility I have to this organization and this city to develop a championship-level program. I’m ready to get to work and build it together.”
The Lovie Smith era in Houston is off and running.