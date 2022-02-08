Texans Have Embarrassing Moment At Lovie Smith Press Conference

“How crazy is this? When #Texans GM Nick Caserio was asked if Josh McCown was on the verge of being named as head coach before he decided to hire Lovie Smith……the fire alarm goes off inside NEG Stadium,” writes Matt Musil of KHOU-TV.

This can’t be a coincidence, right? We wouldn’t be surprised if someone got paid to pull the fire alarm as a prank. To be honest, nothing would surprise us about the Texans anymore.

We certainly hope Lovie Smith succeeds in Houston. He has a tough uphill battle ahead.