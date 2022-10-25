Texans Have Released Former Buccaneers Wide Receiver

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: A detail of a Houston Texans helmet against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Houston Texans said goodbye to wide receiver Tyler Johnson on Tuesday after just two appearances with the team.

Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Texans have waived former [Buccaneers] WR Tyler Johnson." Noting, "He was an intriguing waiver wire option during cut-down day."

In two games as a Texan, Johnson didn't record any counting stats after 48 catches, 529 yards and two touchdowns in Tampa Bay.

The former fifth-round pick was among the Buccaneers' final cuts back in August, something that was very tough on Todd Bowles who said:

"[He is] a great pass receiver, very good catcher – he can catch the ball – [he’s] a very good player..."

Although Johnson has flashed some potential he hasn't been able to put it all together just yet. But perhaps he'll be able to make good on some of that ability in his next stop with an NFL team.