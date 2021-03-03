Amidst an offseason stocked full of blockbuster trades, Deshaun Watson remains the main focus of attention.

While its abundantly clear that the quarterback wants out of Houston, the Texans front office is unwavering in its decision to avoid potential trade offers. Multiple teams have reportedly even been forced to leave their offers on the team’s voicemail.

During an appearance with “BMitch and Finlay” on 106.7 “The Fan,” Texans insider John McClain of the Houston Chronicle revealed that five teams have called the Houston front office with potential trade negotiations.

McClain didn’t divulge any specific team names, but he did say the Washington Football Team was not included on this list.

5 teams have called Houston about QB Deshaun Watson, but Washington isnt one of them, per the great @McClain_on_NFL.

Not big surprise, WFT unlikely to have the draft capital to compete in that trade market — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 2, 2021

With the recent reports that Washington is expected to part ways with starting QB Alex Smith, many analysts felt the WFT could make a strong push for Watson. But, it’s seems the franchise has some other ideas in the works.

In the past few weeks, three teams have emerged as frontrunners in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes: Miami, Carolina and New York.

The Dolphins have a trade package that might be able to sway even the unbudging Houston front office. With the star potential of rising second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa and a bounty of first and second round draft picks, the team is reportedly willing to spend big for a new franchise quarterback.

The Jets have a similar situation in New York — a struggling quarterback with potential and a wealth of draft capital. The franchise has yet to give a clear answer about its future with current QB Sam Darnold, but they could certainly benefit from Watson’s services.

A Watson-to-Panthers move would result in one of the league’s most potent offenses. With superstar running back Christian McCaffrey returning to full strength in 2021 and two 1,000+ yard receivers in Robby Anderson and DJ Moore — Watson would have all the weapons he needs to succeed. Unless, of course, the Panthers have to trade some of them to get him.

While none of these teams were officially listed in McClain’s report, it’d be a shock if any of them hadn’t reached out yet.

Where will Watson land in 2021?