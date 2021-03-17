Texans Insider Sends Clear Message On Potential Deshaun Watson Trade

To trade or not to trade? That has been the question for the Houston Texans all offseason.

Superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson has made his desire to leave to franchise widely apparent — but so far, the Texans haven’t budged. Newly-hired general manager Nick Caserio and other front office officials have said time and time again that they will not trade their franchise QB.

While this is true, it’s been quite a while since we’ve heard any absolute statements from the Houston front office.

Long-time Texans insider John McClain pointed this out in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon. With the absence of any “no trade” talks since January, he believes Watson will be freed sometime this offseason.

The Texans haven’t said they’re not trading Watson since January. I expect him to be traded. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) March 17, 2021

Not trading Watson may even be more damaging to the franchise than granting his wishes. The 25-year-old QB has remained strong in his convictions, even saying he’ll refuse to play if he isn’t traded by the beginning of the 2021 season.

While losing Watson would mark the end of an era in Houston, other teams view the rising superstar as an opportunity to transform their franchise into a title contender. Countless teams have entered the arena in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, but only a select few have the trade fodder to garner any legitimate attention.

The 49ers, Jets, Dolphins, Broncos and Panthers are all teams that share an interest in acquiring the quarterback, and have enough stockpiled draft stock to do so.

According to recent reports from The Athletic, Carolina is “locked in” to make a big run at Watson, calling the Houston QB their “Plan A, B and C.” With plenty of future draft picks to give (including this year’s No. 8 overall), the franchise certainly has the capital to get the Texans’ attention.

Will Houston finally give in, or keep holding on?