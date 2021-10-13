Texans Lose Pro Bowl Player After Significant Injury

The Houston Texans’ downward skid continued with some significant injury news this afternoon.

During the team’s fourth straight loss to the New England Patriots this past weekend, Pro-Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil suffered an injury to his right thumb and left the game in the second quarter. After the MRI results came back on Monday, it was initially reported that he would try to play through a torn ligament in his hand — but now, that hope seems to be out the window.

On Wednesday, head coach David Culley said the team is “thinking it could be four weeks” before Tunsil returns from surgery on his thumb.

When Tunsil was forced to leave Sunday’s 25-22 loss to the Pats, fourth-year lineman Geron Christian stepped in to replace him. Now that the former first-round draft pick is out of the picture for an extended period of time, either Christian will continue to get more playing time or the Texans will have to do some major shifting on the line.

Tunsil wasn’t the only major loss on the offensive front for Houston this past weekend. On Saturday, veteran starting right tackle Marcus Cannon was placed on IR with a significant back injury. He was replaced by second-year lineman Charlie Heck as the starter on Sunday.

Looking to stop this four-game skid, the injury-ridden Texans will take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.