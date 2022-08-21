Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon
The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday.
As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis.
Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1 million contract he signed this offseason, $500,000 of which is fully guaranteed.
A sixth-round pick of the Broncos in 2016, Janovich played four seasons in Denver followed by a two-year stint in Cleveland.
As for Davis, he last played with the Browns in 2020 after 17 games with the Giants in 2018-2019.
In addition to those roster moves, the Texans also placed wide receiver Chester Rogers on the injured reserve, ending his season before it even starts.