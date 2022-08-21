Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday.

As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis.

Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1 million contract he signed this offseason, $500,000 of which is fully guaranteed.

A sixth-round pick of the Broncos in 2016, Janovich played four seasons in Denver followed by a two-year stint in Cleveland.

As for Davis, he last played with the Browns in 2020 after 17 games with the Giants in 2018-2019.

In addition to those roster moves, the Texans also placed wide receiver Chester Rogers on the injured reserve, ending his season before it even starts.