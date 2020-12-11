Week 13 hasn’t been too kind to the Houston Texans.

After winning three of their last four games, the Texans fell to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Now, Houston will be forced to take on a tough Chicago Bears rush defense without its starting running back.

The team officially announced that RB David Johnson has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will not play on Sunday.

The Houston #Texans have placed RB David Johnson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 11, 2020

Johnson suffered a concussion in a Week 9 matchup with Jacksonville that landed him on the IR for three weeks. His return on Sunday against the Colts was short lived. The Texans’ contest with the Bears on Sunday will be the fourth game in five weeks that Johnson will not play.

Even with Johnson, Houston’s running game has been weak this season. Though he’s only played in nine games, Johnson leads the team with 452 rushing yards. The next leading rusher is QB Deshaun Watson with 331 yards.

Despite the former All-Pro being out on Sunday, D. Johnson will likely still prominently appear on the rushing stat sheet.

Backup RB Duke Johnson is scheduled to field the vast majority of handoffs against Chicago. The third running back option is former Seattle Seahawk C.J. Procise, who’s only rushed the ball nine times for 17 yards in 2020.

The Texans are certainly tasked with a tough challenge on Sunday, especially with their limited roster depth.

With only 226 combined rushing yards on the season from its two remaining running backs, Houston likely won’t get much going on the ground against the stout Bears run defense.

Watson and the Texans will be forced to attack through the air. With Will Fuller out for the remainder on the season, the receiving load will fall mainly on Brandin Cooks and Keke Coutee.

Houston will face off against Chicago at 1:00 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.