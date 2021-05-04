Texans Owner Not Saying Much About Deshaun Watson

After dominating headlines for weeks earlier this offseason, it’s been all quiet on the Deshaun Watson front recently. Speaking to reporters for the first time since the franchise drafted a quarterback in the third round of this year’s draft, Houston Texans owner Cal McNair didn’t have much to say about the ongoing Watson situation on Tuesday.

“I really don’t have anything new,” McNair said, per Texans insider John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “There’s ongoing investigations, and we really can’t comment until they run their course.”

Watson currently has 22 pending allegations of misconduct mounted against him. After multiple incidents of alleged misconduct during massage appointments, several women have taken their cases to the Houston Police Department and the rest have filed lawsuits against the 25-year-old QB. The NFL is also investigating the situation in regards to its Personal Conduct Policy.

Before this rash of troubling allegations hit the mainstream media, it looked as though Watson was on the outs with the Texans organization. In response to his requested trade and now legal issues, the Houston front office has started to make arrangements at the quarterback position.

Earlier this offseason, the team picked up veteran QB Tyrod Taylor and traded for former Bengals backup Ryan Finley. Clearly looking towards the future, the organization also used the No. 67 overall pick (their first of the draft) on former Stanford standout Davis Mills.

Whether or not Watson settles these cases out of court, it’s looking like he could face some significant punishments from the NFL. With that said, these arrangements at the QB position will likely come into play at the beginning of the 2021 season.