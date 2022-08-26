Texans Player Reportedly Suffered Brutal Injury In Final Preseason Game

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Heading into his second season with the Houston Texans, defensive end Derek Rivers is hoping to make a big impact on the team. Unfortunately, a tragic injury threatens to stop him in his tracks.

According to Mark Berman of FOX 26, Rivers suffered a torn biceps tendon in his elbow. The recovery time for the injury is expected to be around three months.

Sadly, the Texans probably won't wait that long to get Rivers back into the fold. It wouldn't be a surprise if he winds up on season-ending injured reserve before roster cutdown day.

Last year Rivers appeared in five games for the Texans, starting one. He finished the season with nine tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and one QB hit.

In five seasons, Rivers has played 24 games, recording 3.5 sacks, 16 tackles, five tackles for loss and seven QB hits.

Once a star at Youngstown State, Derek Rivers was a third-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2017 NFL Draft. But injuries limited him to just six games in his first three seasons.

Rivers was waived by the Patriots midway through the 2020 season and finished the year with the Los Angeles Rams.

In 2021, Rivers signed with the Texans and spent the year on and off the active roster. Midway through season he signed a two-year extension with the team worth $1 million.

We wish Derek Rivers a speedy recovery.