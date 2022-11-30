Texans Quarterback Has 4-Word Message For Myles Garrett Before Browns-Texans Game

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Myles Garrett #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks over the offense during the second half of a game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

For his second start of the 2022 NFL season, Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen faces the Cleveland Browns, who are led on defense by his former Texas A&M teammate Myles Garrett.

Ahead of the game, Allen has a message for his former teammate. "Be nice to me," Allen told the media.

Allen could certainly use a little extra niceness from the Browns all-world pass rusher. Garrett has 10.0 sacks in 10 games this season and seven in the last six games.

Unfortunately for Allen, he's probably not going to get too much help from his offensive line either. In Week 12 against the Miami Dolphins he was sacked five times and the team as a whole has given up sacks on 8.2-percent of plays this season.

The Houston Texans have lost six games in a row and are just 1-9-1 on the season - the worst record in the NFL by two games.

Kyle Allen has a chance to establish himself as a part of the team's future - whatever that future may be - but the Browns aren't going to make it any easier for him.

The Browns defense ranks in the middle of the pack against the pass, while the Texans rank in the bottom half of the league through the air.

The game will be played on Sunday and will air on CBS.