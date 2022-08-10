Texans RB Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: A detail of a Houston Texans helmet against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Darius "Jet" Anderson, a reserve running back for the Houston Texans, suffered a season-ending knee injury during Tuesday's training camp practice.

Anderson dislocated and sustained "other damage" to his knee which required immediate surgery, per team insider Aaron Wilson.

Anderson, a former standout running back for the TCU Horned Frogs, signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He was waived before the start of the 2020 season and ultimately signed with the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad. He spent his most recent season as a practice squad player for the Texans in 2021.

Anderson was arrested on a felony burglary of a habitation charge in Harris County, Texas earlier this summer after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home. Earlier this week, the district attorney’s office said there was insufficient evidence to move forward and the case was dropped.

Anderson signed a reserve/futures contract with Houston earlier this year and had been practicing with the team since training camp opened on July 27.