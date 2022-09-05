Texans Release Notable Running Back On Monday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: A detail of a Houston Texans helmet against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

As the team welcomed wide receiver Chris Conley back, the Houston Texans reportedly cut ties with a former 1,000-yard rusher on Monday.

According to "Houston Football Show" co-host Jayson Braddock, the Texans signed Chris Conley back to its practice squad and released Marlon Mack.

Braddock noted that the team needed to free up one of its six veteran spots to bring Conley back.

The Texans signed Mack to a one-year deal in March after a four-year stint with the Colts. Due to injuries and the emergence of Jonathan Taylor, Mack has only toted the rock 32 times over the past couple seasons.

Houston surprised many when they released Mack last Tuesday, but he re-signed with the team's practice squad just one day later.

Now the 26-year-old finds himself back on the market.