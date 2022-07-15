Texans Release Statement On Settlement With Deshaun Watson Accusers

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: A detail of a Houston Texans helmet against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Houston Texans reached an end to the more than two dozen civil court cases against them by reaching settlements with all of the plaintiffs. They have since released an official statement.

A joint statement from Texans owners Janice, Hannah and Cal McNair was shared with the media this afternoon. In it they expressed that they had no knowledge of former quarterback Deshaun Watson's alleged misconduct while he was with the team.

The Texans stated that the settlement and statement are not admissions of any wrongdoing. They said that it is part of their "clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct."

"Although our organization did not have any knowledge of Deshaun Watson's alleged misconduct, we have intentionally chosen to resolve this matter amicably. This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct."

In his first four seasons with the Houston Texans, Deshaun Watson was on par to shatter all of the franchise's passing records. He made three Pro Bowls and led the NFL in passing yards in 2020.

But a dispute with the team in the 2021 offseason combined with the assault allegations led to him not playing the 2021 NFL season.

The Texans have since traded Watson to the Cleveland Browns for a king's ransom of draft picks.

It looks like all parties are happier now.