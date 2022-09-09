Texans Release Veteran Running Back Before Season-Opener

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans are making just a few more adjustments to their roster ahead of their 2022 season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately for one running back, he won't be joining them for the game.

On Friday, the Texans announced that they have released veteran running back Royce Freeman from the team. Freeman joined the Texans off waivers in November of last year.

In seven games for the Texans, Freeman had 35 carries for 92 yards and another seven receptions for 62 yards. He also contributed on special teams.

The Texans re-signed Freeman back in March and kept him during final roster cuts last week. It remains to be seen what the Texans do with their extra roster spot now.

Royce Freeman rose to prominence as the star running back for the Oregon Ducks between 2014 and 2017. In four seasons he set numerous team records and graduated as the Ducks' all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns.

The Denver Broncos made Freeman the No. 71 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he actually contributed quite a lot in the first two seasons. Between 2018 and 2019, Freeman had over 1,000 rushing yards and 300 receiving yards, scoring nine touchdowns.

But after a down year in 2020, Freeman was waived before the 2021 season and signed with the Carolina Panthers. He played eight games for the Panthers before being waived and signing with the Texans a few days later.

Where does Royce Freeman's career go from here?