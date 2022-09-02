Texans Release Veteran Wide Receiver After Signing O.J. Howard

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: A detail of a Houston Texans helmet against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Houston Texans signed the popular tight end O.J. Howard and will likely give him a large role with the team. But in adding Howard, they have to release someone else - and someone who might be used to it by now.

According to Texans insider Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have released wide receiver Chris Conley. But it's not the first time they've done so - it's not even the first-time this week.

The Texans actually released Conley this past Tuesday before adding him back to the roster mid-week. He's now one of the rare players in Texans history to be released twice in the same week.

Last year Conley played 16 games and had 22 receptions for 323 yards and two touchdowns. For his career, he has 213 receptions for 2,807 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Chris Conley was a third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2015 NFL Draft. He started 34 games in four seasons for the Chiefs, making 104 receptions for 1,238 yards and six touchdowns. He also had six receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown in the 2015 NFL playoffs.

Conley then played two seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars between 2019 and 2020, appearing in all but one game while enjoying a career-year in 2019. He had 47 receptions for 775 yards and five touchdowns that year, finishing second on the team in the latter two categories.

