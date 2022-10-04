Texans Released Veteran Wide Receiver Tuesday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: A detail of a Houston Texans helmet against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Houston Texans reportedly let go of an eight-year veteran at wide receiver on Tuesday.

Per Tom Pelissero, the team released Chris Conley from its practice squad as a number of moves came through the wire.

Conley signed with the Texans last season and even made 10 starts for the Texans in 2021. This season, he only saw action in two games where he got two targets, catching neither.

In 18 games in Houston, Conley recorded 22 catches for 323 yards and two scores. He joined the team after posting career-highs in Jacksonville and contributing nicely in Kansas city.

Now the former third round pick is back on the open market and will likely get some looks from teams who could use a big-bodied receiver that can make tough catches in traffic.