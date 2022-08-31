Texans Reportedly Claim Notable Former Buccaneers Wide Receiver

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

As the Houston Texans continue building up their roster ahead of Week 1, they're adding a wide receiver with a Super Bowl ring to their ranks.

According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Texans have claimed wide receiver Tyler Johnson off waivers. Johnson spent his first two NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, starting six of 31 games in that span.

Over two seasons in Tampa Bay, Johnson recorded 48 receptions for 529 yards and two touchdowns. He also had seven receptions for 76 yards in the postseason, including one target in Super Bowl LV.

Johnson joins a Buccaneers receiving corps that had only four wide receivers after the initial 53-man roster release. His odds of having a big role in Week 1 seem pretty high at this moment.

At the University of Minnesota, Tyler Johnson was a star, recording 213 receptions for 3,305 yards and 33 touchdowns in four seasons. He was a two-time First-Team All-Big Ten selection and left as the school's all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdowns. He ranks second in receptions.

Johnson parlayed his success at Minnesota into being the 161st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While his role in the offense was pretty minimal, that may be a by-product of the Bucs simply being way too loaded for fringe players to make an impact.

Will Tyler Johnson be an impact player for the Texans?