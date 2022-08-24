Texans Reportedly Cut Veteran Player On Wednesday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: A detail of a Houston Texans helmet against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Houston Texans have parted ways with a veteran cornerback.

According to Dov Kleiman, the team has cut cornerback Fabian Moreau.

Moreau's tenure in Houston lasted just under three months. He originally signed with the team at the end of May after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons.

Moreau finished that 2021 season with 61 total tackles (44 solo), one fumble recovery, and 11 passes defended. Those were all career-highs for the fifth-year corner.

He spent the previous four seasons with the Washington Commanders after he was picked in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He's appeared in 76 games and has compiled 186 total tackles (128 solo), three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, six interceptions, and 25 passes defended.

There's a good chance Moreau will sign with another team that needs corner help once final cuts are made on Aug. 30.