Texans Reportedly Cut Veteran Wide Receiver Monday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: A detail of a Houston Texans helmet against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Houston Texans are making their roster cuts ahead of tomorrow's 85-player cut deadline. Among the cuts was a veteran wideout.

According to the Houston Chronicle the Texans are releasing defensive end Jordan Jenkins and wide receiver Chad Beebe today. Jenkins was heading into his second year with the team while Beebe was added just two months ago.

Beebe went undrafted out of Northern Illinois in 2018. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, during which he had 26 receptions for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

Jenkins was a third-round pick out of Georgia by the New York Jets in 2016. He had 22.5 sacks for the Jets in five seasons before joining the Texans in 2021, where he had 2.5 sacks in 11 games.

Expectations are pretty low for the Houston Texans this coming year. They head into the season with Davis Mills as their quarterback and Lovie Smith as their head coach after the team abruptly fired David Culley at the end of last year.

There's limited talent on both sides of the ball after a lackluster free agency period. There are some talents that they picked up in the NFL Draft, but it's hard to imagine them getting a lot of wins.

That said, there are some easier matchups on the schedule such as games against the rival Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears.

What will Houston's record be this season?