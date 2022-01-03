Texans Reportedly Make Decision On Coach David Culley

The Houston Texans will reportedly bring David Culley back in 2022.

According to a Sunday night report from The Athletic, the Texans are expected to bring back their head coach for the 2022 season.

Houston has struggled this season, but it’s just Culley’s first season, so the Texans will reportedly give him some more time.

The Athletic had more:

The Texans are expected to retain Culley in 2022, according to a source. Barring an unforeseen turn of events, the Texans are expected to finalize that decision next week after their regular-season finale against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans (4-12) lost Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers, 23-7, but they already matched their win total from last season. The organization has maintained realistic expectations amid a massive roster overhaul, and the Texans believe Culley has done well enough so far to return next season.

The Texans are 4-12 on the season.

Source: Texans expected to bring back head coach David Culley via @TheAthletic https://t.co/Ztk84H4NO3 — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 3, 2022

Houston will finish the 2021 season on Sunday, Jan. 9 against the Titans.