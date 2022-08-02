Texans Reportedly Meeting With Former Packers Quarterback

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: A detail of a Houston Texans helmet against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Houston Texans reportedly worked out former Green Bay backup QB Kurt Benkert on Tuesday, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

Following the release of Kevin Hogan earlier this week, the Texans' quarterback depth chart consists of starter Davis Mills and backups Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel.

Houston won't sign Benkert right now, but he "could be in play down the line."

Benkert became a fan-favorite during his short-lived stint in Green Bay. After spending most of his time on the Packers' practice roster in 2021, the 27-year-old reserve QB was called up to replace backup Jordan Love. His only in-game action came when he kneeled the ball twice at the end of a Week 14 win over the Bears.

Benkert began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent for the Atlanta Falcons in 2018. He spent his first few professional seasons on the practice squad/injured reserve.

The Packers released Benkert earlier this summer. He's been a free agent ever since.

