Texans Reportedly Release Wide Receiver 2 Months After Trading For Him

The Houston Texans have reportedly cut veteran wide receiver Anthony Miller just two months after acquiring him via trade, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

In July, the former Chicago Bears second-round pick was traded to Houston along with a 2022 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick the day before players reported for training camp.

Through two games with the Texans this year (sidelined for first two weeks with a shoulder injury), Miller logged five receptions for 23 yard and a touchdown. In his one start during a Thursday night matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the fourth-year wideout notched four of those catches for 20 yards and his one score.

This performance in a 24-9 loss to the Panthers drew some praise from head coach David Culley.

“We knew he was a playmaker,” Culley said, per Sports Illustrated. “He’s a tough kid. Normally, when you throw the ball to him, he’s going to make a play. We were glad to see him back and get that touchdown. He did a nice job on that play, on the route.”

His solid play wasn’t enough to keep him on board though.

Miller was filling in at the slot position while veteran wideout Danny Amendola recovered from a thigh injury suffered in Week 2. With Amendola possibly returning for a Week 5 matchup against his former New England Patriots team, it appears the Houston organization no longer felt the need for his backup.

Miller was in the final season of his four-year rookie contract worth $5.353 million, including $1.21 million for the 2021 season.