Texans Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Houston Texans are reportedly signing veteran wide receiver Chester Rogers on a one-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

After playing out his rookie contract with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Rogers signed with the Tennessee Titans' practice squad for the 2020 season. He made his active debut for the Titans in Week 1 of the 2021 season and finished the year with 30 catches for 301 yards and one touchdown.

After the completion of his most-recent one-year deal in Tennessee, Rogers, 28, became an unrestricted free agent. He visited with the Texans on Monday and reportedly had interest from multiple teams this offseason.

The Texans are in serious need of depth at the wide receiver position ahead of the 2022 season. As of right now, the team has WR1 Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins and Chris Conley in the starting lineup — constituting one of the weakest wideout groups in the league.

Rogers will likely serve as a primary backup for Houston this coming season.