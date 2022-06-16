Texans Reveal If Deshaun Watson Trade Could Be Undone

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, the Houston Texans traded star quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.

Houston received a plethora of draft picks in exchange for the Pro Bowl quarterback. However, with his legal battles stacking up, is there a possibility the trade could be undone?

Texans general manager Nick Caserio doesn't seem too concerned. Caserio ran through the process of a trade and basically admitted the trade can't be undone once it's been processed by the league.

Here's what he said, via Pro Football Talk:

“Any trade — forget about this particular one — any trade that takes place, so there’s a process that you have to go through,” Caserio said. “Teams agree on that and then once you agree on that, it gets submitted to the league. The transaction gets processed and it goes on file with the league. Unless there’s somebody that’s gonna go in there, you know, overnight in a mask and try to get on a computer, and may have a cyberattack like that, I’m not sure anything that can be done there."

At this point, the Texans are just happy to be done with the Deshaun Watson saga.