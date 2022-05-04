Texans Signed Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

It didn't take long for Kevin Hogan to find a new home.

The Houston Texans signed the 29-year-old quarterback, whom the Tennessee Titans cut on Saturday after drafting Malik Willis in the third round.

Hogan took seven snaps for the Titans last year but has not attempted an NFL pass since 2017. He threw three interceptions in the only start of his career, coincidentally against Houston.

Drafted out of Stanford in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Hogan got cut by the Kansas City Chiefs before the season began. After two seasons in Cleveland, he spent three years bouncing around practice squads in Washington, Denver, and Cincinnati.

The Texans didn't invest any of their nine draft picks on a quarterback, suggesting they're willing to begin the season with Davis Mills as their starter. Hogan could compete with Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel for a roster spot on Houston's bench.

Hogan has plenty of familiarity with Pep Hamilton. Houston's offensive coordinator held the same position during Hogan's freshman year at Stanford, and he was also the Browns' assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach in 2016.