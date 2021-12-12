Texans Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Saturday

The Houston Texans are bringing in a familiar face from the AFC South at receiver. On Saturday, the team signed veteran wideout Phillip Dorsett.

The Houston Texans have signed receiver Phillip Dorsett to the active roster among other roster moves ahead of Week 14. https://t.co/kERyLhIiVy — The Texans Wire (@TheTexansWire) December 11, 2021

Dorsett has appeared in just three games this season. Two with the Seattles Seahawks and one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s been on the field for 19 snaps in 2021 and has one catch for three yards.

The Indianapolis Colts selected Phillip Dorsett in the first-round out of Miami back in 2015. Since entering the league, Dorsett has grabbed 125 catches for 1,637 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The 28-year-old’s last start came with the New England Patriots back in 2019. He spent three seasons with Bill Belichick and the Pats, and its where the bulk of his production came from.

The Texans have been eliminated from playoff contention. pic.twitter.com/woqlKa1A7X — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 5, 2021

In those three years, Dorsett grabbed 73 balls for 881 yards and eight TD’s.

It’s been a rough season for the 2-10 Texans. The franchise has been circling the drain since the numerous allegations levied against quarterback Deshaun Watson.