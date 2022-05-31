Texans Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans are bringing in a veteran cornerback to their 90-man roster.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Texans are signing Fabian Moreau.

As Garafolo also says, Moreau played this past season with the Atlanta Falcons. He put up strong numbers after finishing with 61 total tackles (44 solo), one fumble recovery, and 11 passes defended.

Those were all career-highs for him.

He spent his first four seasons in Washington after he was picked in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. His best season with the Commanders came in 2018 when he racked up 58 total tackles (37 solo), three forced fumbles, one interception, and five passes defended.

Moreau has also been pretty durable throughout his career. He's played in at least 16 games in four of his first five NFL seasons.

He'll look to help improve a Texans cornerback group that struggled mightily last season.