Texans Will Be Without Key Starting Offensive Lineman vs. Broncos

The Houston Texans came close to winning in Week 1 but were ultimately held to a tie against the rival Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately, their hopes of winning their Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos just took a sizable hit.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith announced that starting center Justin Britt will not play against the Broncos. Britt has not practiced this week due to personal reasons, which Smith did not elaborate on.

Britt started 11 games at center last season in his first year with the team after joining them as a free agent. He had previously spent six years in Seattle, starting at right tackle, left guard and center before spending the 2020 season out of football.

With Britt out, it's likely that backup center Scott Quessenberry will get the starting nod against the Broncos. Quessenberry is in his first year with the team after spending the previous four with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Houston Texans were already going to be 10-point underdogs to the Denver Broncos this weekend.

Quarterback Davis Mills was solid against the Indianapolis Colts, completing over 62-percent of his passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns in the 20-20 tie.

But with three road games in the next four weeks before their Week 6 bye, the Texans need everyone on-point if they want to avoid being functionally out of the playoff race by mid-season.

Will the Texans overcome the absence of Justin Britt and find a way to beat the Broncos?