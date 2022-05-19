Texas A&M 5-Star Reacts To The Jimbo Fisher Drama

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Texas A&M Aggies helmets on the sidelines during the Southwest Classic game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nick Saban made waves around the college football world with his recent comments about Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M football program.

Saban and the Crimson Tide have the No. 2 recruiting class ahead of the 2022 season — trailing only Texas A&M.

The Alabama head coach claimed that the Aggies "bought" their No. 1-ranked 2022 recruiting class under the NCAA's new NIL rules. Fisher responded with some strong words during a press conference on Thursday.

Five-star freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart came to Fisher's defense on Twitter.

"Howdy Saban buddy, I can strongly support the man I play for right bout now," he wrote on Twitter.

Stewart followed up this message by claiming he and his teammates play football for the love of the game.

"I play [because] I love football , but now if you want to ask me about how I get my bread which I agree no man should be wonderin bout another man pockets anyways…I get money bc of my character and image. lol and for the rest of our class we all clowns that love to play football," he added.

As a five-star wideout and No. 2 WR in the 2022 class (per 247 Sports), Stewart was recruited by nearly ever top program in the nation — including Alabama. He ultimately decided to take his talents to Fisher's program, joining seven other five-star recruits.

Fisher, Stewart and the rest of the Aggies program will get their shot at Saban and the Tide on October 8 in Tuscaloosa.