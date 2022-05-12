Texas A&M Administrator Leaving To Run SEC Network

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 12: Kyle Allen #10 of the Texas A&M Aggies drops back to pass in the first half of their game against the Ball State Cardinals at Kyle Field on September 12, 2015 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Texas A&M is losing a key member of its administration to the SEC Network.

According to a report, Aggies deputy athletic director Michael Thompson Jr. is the new man in charge of the SEC Network.

For some time now Thompson has been helping shape the network from Texas A&M, but will now transition to running the show full-time.

The former Texas A&M deputy athletic director will also take over Longhorn Network.

"Texas A&M Deputy AD/External Relations & Business Development MICHAEL THOMPSON JR., who has helped shape the SEC Network for almost a decade from campus, is now going to be running the ESPN-owned channel," the Sports Business Journal reports. "The veteran college administrator will now oversee all aspects of programming and scheduling for SEC Network and Longhorn Network. Thompson replaces STACIE MCCOLLUM, who joined in February to become its head of programming."

Thompson will be tasked with deciding on programming for both SEC and Longhorn Network.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, has a key staffer to replace. Thompson did great work for the Aggies over the years.