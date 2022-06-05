Texas A&M Releases Statement On Kyle Rittenhouse News

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the exterior of Kyle Field before the start of the Texas A&M Aggies and the Ball State Cardinals game at Kyle Field on September 12, 2015 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

After Kyle Rittenhouse announced that he would be attending Texas A&M, reports have surfaced to the contrary.

Per Kate McGee of the Texas Tribune, "Texas A&M University says Kyle Rittenhouse has not been admitted as a student this summer or fall."

Noting, "Rittenhouse said on the Charlie Kirk Show Friday he would be going to Texas A&M."

McGee also added that Rittenhouse also made a similar claim about Arizona State, after which university officials said that he never applied.

Rittenhouse was acquitted in November 2021 of homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangerment after killing two men and injuring a third during the Kenosha protests of 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse teased towards his decision with the tweet "Ready or not...!!!" back in May.

On the 'Charlie Kirk Show,' Rittenhouse talked about becoming an Aggie. Saying:

It's going to be awesome. Beautiful campus, amazing people, amazing food. I haven't decided yet [on joining the Corps of Cadets], I may.

But right now, it's not looking like Rittenhouse will be a part of the 12th Man any time soon.