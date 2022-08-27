Texas A&M Reportedly Decides On Starting Quarterback

The Texas A&M Aggies have announced the winner of their hotly-contested preseason quarterback battle.

The QB1 job will go to third-year signal caller Haynes King.

King won the starting job over highly-touted LSU transfer Max Johnson, who joined Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M program earlier this offseason. He also beat out five-star freshman Conner Weigman, the No. 3-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class.

Though he had far less competition prior to the 2021 season, King won last year's preseason QB battle as well. But just two games into his first season as a full-time starter, the sophomore signal caller suffered a season-ending leg injury.

Now fully recovered from last year's injury, King will look to carry Texas A&M and the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the nation to a much-improved season in 2022.

The Aggies will kickoff their upcoming season with a matchup against Sam Houston State on September 3.