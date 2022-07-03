Texas Adds Major 4-Star Commitment To 2023 Class

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 07: A Texas Longhorns helmet is seen before the game against the LSU Tigers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

It's been a recruiting class to remember for the Texas Longhorns so far.

On Sunday, UT locked in a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell, who chose the Longhorns over Georgia, Miami and Texas A&M.

This news comes not too long after Texas landed blue chip quarterback Arch Manning, along with his high school teammate, Will Randle.

According to 247Sports, the Longhorns boast the third ranked recruiting class in the country for 2023, highlighted by three five-star recruits in Manning, wide receiver Johntay Cook II and safety prospect Derek Williams.

Sydir Mitchell joins eight other four-star recruits in Texas' class, four of which will be lining up on the defensive side of the ball along with him.

Steve Sarkisian took a lot of heat for UT's performance last season. But with recruiting classes like these, the Longhorns could be well on their way back to finding themselves back amongst the nation's top programs.