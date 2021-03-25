Texas A&M Star To Miss Spring Football After ‘Freak’ Accident

The Texas A&M football program will be without one of its star players through all of 2021 spring training.

During his first day of media availability for this offseason, Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher revealed that star tight end Jalen Wydermyer has suffered an injury from a “freak, off-the-field” accident.

While the details of the injury remain unknown, Fisher noted that it had to be surgically repaired.

“Wydermyer cut a finger on a hand in a freak, off-the-field accident that required surgery on a tendon,” Fisher said during his Thursday press conference. “It’s all fine. Just got to get it stretched out, just can’t take any hits or anything on it.”

#TAMU coach Jimbo Fisher said starting TE Jalen Wydermyer will miss spring football because of an off-the-field finger injury that required surgery. Fisher said recovery is going well but Wydermyer can’t take any hits on it right now. Wydermyer was a Mackey Award finalist in 2020 — Sam Khan Jr. 😷 (@skhanjr) March 25, 2021

Luckily for the Aggies, it seems as though Wydermyer will be able to return to play sometime before or during the 2021 season.

Through his sophomore year in 2020, the former four-star recruit logged 46 receptions for 506 yards and six touchdowns — earning him All-SEC honors and penning his name as a finalist for the John Mackey Award (most outstanding tight end).

In addition to missing their star TE, A&M will also be without freshman tight end Blake Smith, wide receiver Caleb Chapman and offensive linemen Grayson Reed and Trey Zuhn.

Texas A&M players who are expected be held out of all spring practice for various injuries, according to Jimbo Fisher: WR Caleb Chapman

OL Grayson Reed

TE Blake Smith

TE Jalen Wydermyer

OL Trey Zuhn — TexAgs (@TexAgs) March 25, 2021

With a solid 9-1 record in 2020, the Aggies finished second place in the SEC and concluded the year with an Orange Bowl victory over No. 13 North Carolina.