Texas A&M Star To Miss Spring Football After ‘Freak’ Accident

A solo shot of Jimbo Fisher in Texas A&M gear.COLUMBIA, SC - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies watches on before their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Texas A&M football program will be without one of its star players through all of 2021 spring training.

During his first day of media availability for this offseason, Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher revealed that star tight end Jalen Wydermyer has suffered an injury from a “freak, off-the-field” accident.

While the details of the injury remain unknown, Fisher noted that it had to be surgically repaired.

“Wydermyer cut a finger on a hand in a freak, off-the-field accident that required surgery on a tendon,” Fisher said during his Thursday press conference. “It’s all fine. Just got to get it stretched out, just can’t take any hits or anything on it.”

Luckily for the Aggies, it seems as though Wydermyer will be able to return to play sometime before or during the 2021 season.

Through his sophomore year in 2020, the former four-star recruit logged 46 receptions for 506 yards and six touchdowns — earning him All-SEC honors and penning his name as a finalist for the John Mackey Award (most outstanding tight end).

In addition to missing their star TE, A&M will also be without freshman tight end Blake Smith, wide receiver Caleb Chapman and offensive linemen Grayson Reed and Trey Zuhn.

With a solid 9-1 record in 2020, the Aggies finished second place in the SEC and concluded the year with an Orange Bowl victory over No. 13 North Carolina.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.