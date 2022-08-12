Texas Announces Punishment For Wide Receiver Who Was Arrested

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 07: A Texas Longhorns helmet is seen before the game against the LSU Tigers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall was looking for a fresh start with the Texas Longhorns ahead of the 2022 college football season.

Unfortunately, the newest chapter of his collegiate football career has already been tarnished by some legal issues.

On Thursday, Hall was arrested in Austin on charges of criminal mischief valued between $100 and $750, according to booking information acquired by AL.com.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed Hall's arrest with an official statement on Friday.

Hall has been suspended indefinitely from the team.

"We're aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that is detrimental to our program," Sarkisian said.

Hall, a former four-star recruit, left Alabama after just one season in Tuscaloosa. He never saw much time on the field in 2021, causing him to publicly lash out about his playing time on social media.

He logged 52 of his 72 total receiving yards in the National Championship game after he was thrust into a leading role due to injuries for Jameson Williams and John Metchie.

In early April, Hall was suspended indefinitely by head coach Nick Saban for "violation of team rules." A few days later, he announced his transfer portal decision.

Hall was expected to have an immediate impact with the Longhorns' offense in 2022.