Texas Announces Starting Quarterback: Fans React

AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 23: University of Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers makes a throw during the spring game on April 23, 2022, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Earlier this week, rumors emerged suggesting Hudson Card won the Texas Longhorns starting quarterback job.

It didn't take long for fans to start slighting Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers for failing to win the job. However, on Friday afternoon, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced Ewers will be the starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

Naturally, fans had something to say about the move.

At least one fan believes Ewers was always going to be the starter once he transferred from Ohio State.

"Ewers was named the starter before the 'competition' even started if we are being honest," the fan said.

"Totally agree with this decision. Quinn Ewers has the potential to be quite special and thus deserves the chance to show everyone on the field just how good he really is!" another fan said.

"Really looking forward to Ewers at QB for my Longhorns this season. He's the best QB prospect we've had since Colt McCoy. It's going to be pretty wild when Manning comes on board next season," a third fan said.

Did Texas make the right decision?