High School Player Who Tackled Ref Is Under Investigation

It’s not often a Texas high school football game makes top headlines in the sporting world.

That changed on Thursday night when a player charged the field and tackled a referee. Defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of the Edinburg High School Bobcats was ejected for an on field conflict. In a shocking lapse of judgement, the senior chose to retaliate to the call by decking the head official.

Watch this HS kid in Texas tackle the ref for being kicked out the game. Mind blowing! Looks like the police take him away at the end. That’s the right call. He could have killed this ref. 🤦🏻‍♂️pic.twitter.com/SS1q6HAaNb — 𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@lt4kicks) December 4, 2020

The Texas Association of Sports Officials has launched an investigation into the incident. In official released statement, the organization acknowledged that this kind of attack is not uncommon in the high school game.

“This type of blind-sided assault on an official…is not new to Texas football,” the statement said.

Texas Association of Sports Officials is investigating the incident that occurred last night when a high school football player charged the field & knocked a referee to the ground. Statement says “This type of blind-sided assault on an official…is not new to Texas football.” pic.twitter.com/JCFOugR8Zy — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 4, 2020

Along with the TASO investigation, the Conroe Independent School District has already levied punishments on the Texas high school. The CISD has announced the Bobcats will be removed from the playoffs and it will explore options for further disciplinary action in the near future.

“The district has decided to remove the Edinburg High School football team from the playoffs after an unexpected incident involving a student that occurred during a football game on Dec. 3, 2020. We extend a sincere apology to the referee and his family. on behalf of the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees and administration, we apologize to the athletes, staff and our school community.”

BREAKING: Edinburg CISD has made the decision to remove the Bobcats from the playoffs following the incident last night. Disciplinary actions will be made following further investigation of the incident. Full statement ⬇️ @cbs4rgv @kveotv23 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/BSJsvayplU — Amanda Atwell (@AmandaMAtwell) December 4, 2020

“We will take the appropriate disciplinary action once we understand the facts and circumstances underlining the incident. The district takes these matters very seriously; however, we cannot comment further on a pending investigation.”

Though Edinburg ended up winning the game 35-21, they will no longer be competing in this years playoffs.

Duron was the District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season. He was also the school’s kicker, punter and star wrestler.